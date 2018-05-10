Fans were in a pickle about whether “Rick and Morty” was going to get renewed.

Fear no more. Adult Swim announced on Thursday that the cult-favorite animated series got a long-term deal for 70 new episodes.

Created by Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Justin Roiland (who voices both the title characters), the show follows Rick, an inebriated scientist, and his grandson, Morty, as they go on crazy, absurd adventures in space, other dimensions and beyond. The series also features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke.

Adult Swim did not reveal when the fourth season would begin, but for fans looking to catch up or relive the insanity, the third season is coming out on Blu-ray and DVD on May 15.