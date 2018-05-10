Entertainment ‘Rick and Morty’ will return with 70 new episodes The third season will be out on Blu-ray on May 15. "Rick and Morty" has been renewed by Adult Swim. Photo Credit: Wendy Gardner / Adult Swim By Scott A. Rosenberg scott.rosenberg@amny.com @RosenbergScottA Updated May 10, 2018 4:47 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Fans were in a pickle about whether “Rick and Morty” was going to get renewed. Fear no more. Adult Swim announced on Thursday that the cult-favorite animated series got a long-term deal for 70 new episodes. Created by Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Justin Roiland (who voices both the title characters), the show follows Rick, an inebriated scientist, and his grandson, Morty, as they go on crazy, absurd adventures in space, other dimensions and beyond. The series also features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke. recommended reading When your favorite TV shows return Go ahead and clear your evenings or set your DVR now to make way for new episodes of "Younger," "Marlon" and more. Adult Swim did not reveal when the fourth season would begin, but for fans looking to catch up or relive the insanity, the third season is coming out on Blu-ray and DVD on May 15. By Scott A. Rosenberg scott.rosenberg@amny.com @RosenbergScottA Scott has been at amNewYork since 2008, first as the entertainment editor, and now as senior editor. He covers movies, books and other forms of entertainment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic The TV shows you should be watchingGet ready to watch a ton of TV. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.