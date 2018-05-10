LATEST PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
Entertainment

‘Rick and Morty’ will return with 70 new episodes

The third season will be out on Blu-ray on May 15.

"Rick and Morty" has been renewed by Adult Swim. Photo Credit: Wendy Gardner / Adult Swim

By Scott A. Rosenberg scott.rosenberg@amny.com @RosenbergScottA
Print

Fans were in a pickle about whether “Rick and Morty” was going to get renewed.

Fear no more. Adult Swim announced on Thursday that the cult-favorite animated series got a long-term deal for 70 new episodes.

Created by Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Justin Roiland (who voices both the title characters), the show follows Rick, an inebriated scientist, and his grandson, Morty, as they go on crazy, absurd adventures in space, other dimensions and beyond. The series also features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke.

When your favorite TV shows return

Go ahead and clear your evenings or set your DVR now to make way for new episodes of "Younger," "Marlon" and more.

Adult Swim did not reveal when the fourth season would begin, but for fans looking to catch up or relive the insanity, the third season is coming out on Blu-ray and DVD on May 15.

Scott

Scott has been at amNewYork since 2008, first as the entertainment editor, and now as senior editor. He covers movies, books and other forms of entertainment.

Entertainment photos & videos

Hilary Duff appeared as Ashlee Walker in Stars you forgot were on 'SVU'
Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a free See a movie under the stars at these outdoor screenings
A look back at the complicated feud between Swift and West: A timeline of their rocky relationship
What a girl really wants is to see Spend your concert dollars wisely
Corgis dressed as the royal family had a Corgis' court: Pups dress in their royal best
Blake Lively, Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and many others Met Gala sees celebs in angelic, papal fashion