RiffTrax rips on ‘The Room’ at Tribeca Film Festival

Tomorrow the worst movie to ever play the Tribeca Film Festival premieres, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Cult classic “The Room,” — Tommy Wiseau’s barely comprehendible 2003 drama — will screen with a live, wisecracking running commentary during the film from RiffTrax Live’s Michael J. Nelson, Bill Corbett and Kevin Murphy, best known for mocking movies as part of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”

The screening results from Tribeca reaching out to the crew and agreeing “The Room” fits itsoffbeat, late-night programming. RiffTrax had been trying to riff “The Room” live for a while, Nelson says. It took “The Room” co-star Greg Sestero to vouch for the team to get the eccentric Wiseau on board.

“So far he’s been decent about it and pretty straightforward,” Nelson says, “which is a shock to me.”

Tomorrow at 9:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St., tribecafilm.com.