On the ‘RIIZE’ to fame: K-Pop group talks upcoming tour and skyrocketing success

RIIZE, the K-Pop wonder boys who skyrocketed to fame just over two years after their debut, are gearing up for their North American tour later this month.

Call them Mr. Fahrenheit because, like the beloved Queen hit, there is no stopping RIIZE, who have broken through the global stage at supersonic speed. Since debuting in 2023, the six-member act consisting of Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton (once seven members, but Seunghan departed in October 2024) has consistently risen to new heights. Their impact started just four days after their inception when they reached 1 million followers on social media and sold over a million pre-orders of their single “Get a Guitar” in their first week. Now the group has announced that they will be taking on their biggest stage yet, the Tokyo Dome, in February, becoming the fastest and youngest to secure the solo spot.

amNewYork spoke with RIIZE on reaching new heights at shocking speed, their upcoming tour, and hopes for the future.

Anton shared that the group is surprised and humbled by the achievements they’ve amassed in just over two years, and they will never take this newfound success for granted.

“It’s still such a surreal thing to say that we will be performing at the Tokyo Dome, though, and as you mentioned, we’re one of the fastest groups to be able to fill out that stadium, so there’s a lot of anticipation from our fans,” Anton said, “But also, we as a group really want to be able to fill the stadium, and maybe hopefully be worthy of the titles and the achievements that you mentioned. Sometimes things go by so fast, and then you look back and realize, ‘Oh, we really were able to do all these things.’ I think it’s important to take everything in one by one and not to get too airheaded.”

For Shotaro, learning that RIIZE would be performing at Tokyo Dome was a dream come true.

“It has always been a dream to perform at Tokyo Dome. We haven’t performed on the stage yet, but when it was announced, I honestly felt like a dream come true, and I felt that I finally [earned the title of] performer or artist,” Shotaro said.

Perhaps naming themselves RIIZE, which combines the words Rise and Realize, was a fortuitous decision due to their burning success, but for the group, their artistry is based on their passion for music and proving themselves worthy of their fans’ love. RIIZE told amNewYork that they are determined to perfect their craft and work tirelessly to improve themselves with each song and performance. It is this steadfast dedication that drives them forward.

“Although each of us has a different background and reasoning [for what drives us forward], what we all share in common is our love for music. The thrill that we feel on stage and our admiration for the music truly drive us forward,” Sohee said.

Despite their busy schedules, practicing, recording music, and the pressure of being K-Pop idols, Anton shares that the group takes it in stride as part of their journey.

“It would be a lie if we said we don’t feel stressed or don’t feel tired sometimes. There are days we might not be able to sleep or rest as much, but I think what we get out of our hard work is more than enough of a reason for us to be able to keep going through the hardships. There isn’t a team that does not face hardships, so it’s kind of a part of the journey. It’s obvious that we have to feel those things for us to succeed,” Anton said candidly.

RIIZE states that they count themselves lucky to be able to share their music with the world and hope that it helps to uplift, or at least provide a sense of comfort, to those who listen to it.

“We are lucky to be able to do something that we love and give that kind of motivation to people. That’s sort of also one of the main messages of our last album, ODYSSEY, which came out in May of this year. And like the title of the album, ODYSSEY, I think the overall message of the album was to give people the courage to maybe embark on their own journeys, or even if they’re just living their lives, feeling whatever emotions they experience, if we can make them feel like anything is possible,” Anton said.

With the rallying call “It’s time to RIIZE,” fans affectionately known as BRIIZE, are excitedly preparing for the upcoming North America tour set to begin on October 30 in Rosemont, Illinois, followed by The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1.

“We are very, very looking forward to energy from our BRIIZE fans in need in North America, and we will promise to match the energy with everything we have on stage,” Sohee said.

The 2025 RIIZE North American tour [RIIZING LOUD] will hit eight cities, including Rosemont, New York, Washington D.C., Duluth, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and culminate in Mexico City.