Rob Kardashian posts a graphic photo from ‘Gone Girl,’ says it’s about Kim

It appears there’s some bad blood in the Kardashian family.

A graphic photo from the movie “Gone Girl” was posted with the caption “this is my sister kim, the [expletive] from Gone Girl …” on what appears to be Rob Kardashian’s official account on Sunday night.

It’s the only photo on Rob’s account, which his sisters Kim and Khloe both tagged last week on his birthday. The account also has 2.7 million followers.

Kardashian, 28, a former contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” has opted out of participating in the later seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Last year, he reportedly flew to Paris for Kim and Kanye’s lavish wedding, but then left before the rehearsal dinner and wedding. Afterward, he deleted all his tweets.