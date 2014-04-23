Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore at Chanel Tribeca Film Festival dinner

Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore and other celebs celebrate at Balthazar.

Fashion, film and art collided at Chanel’s Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner on Tuesday night.

The event, held at Balthazar, celebrated eight contemporary artists whose original works will be given to the festival’s winning filmmakers — and the swanky affair attracted a bevy of A-listers.

TFF co-founder Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower were there, joined by Sophia Loren, Ron Howard, Greta Gerwig, Denis Leary and Julianne Moore and hubby Bart Freundlich.

Fashion world guests included Tory Burch, Joan Smalls and Hilary Rhoda, there with beau Sean Avery.