Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2016 inductees include Cheap Trick, NWA, Deep Purple

The 2016 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced Thursday.

They include:

Deep Purple

This band is best known for it’s famous guitar lick on “Smoke on the Water.”

N.W.A

This rap group from Compton started the careers of Dr. Dre and Ice Cube.

Cheap Trick

This Illinois band performed the hit songs “I Want You To Want Me” and “Surrender.”

Steve Miller

The lead singer in The Steve Miller Band, he’s infamous for the line “I really love your peaches wanna shake your tree” from the song “The Joker.”

Chicago

This Chicago-based band is still together.

The inductees were chosen by the more than 800 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, according to a Hall of Fame press release.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 8, 2016 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.