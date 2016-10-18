Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 nominees include Pearl Jam, Tupac, more

Whether or not they make it is up to you — and the music experts.

Who will make it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

The 2017 nominees list, released on Tuesday, includes 19 artists and bands – 10 of which made the cut for the first time.

A newbie to the list is Pearl Jam; the pioneering grunge band released its first album “Ten” in 1991, making the upcoming Hall of Fame induction the first it’ll be eligible for. Frontman Eddie Vedder and the crew are probably still known best for their early hits “Alive,” “Even Flow” and “Jeremy,” even 25 years after the album’s release.

“All Eyez” will be on the late Tupac Shakur’s ranking, who is also on the ballot for the first time.

Other newcomers also include Bad Brains, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Jane’s Addiction, Joan Baez, Journey and Steppenwolf.

Only five names will be inducted at a ceremony at the Barclays Center in April. Whether or not they make it is up to you — and the music experts. A group of 800 artists, historians and members of the music industry will also weigh in on which of the nominees will go down in rock and roll history.

Voting will be open at rockhall.com until Dec. 5.

Also hoping to join the rock greats before them: Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, Chic, J. Geils Band, Joe Tex, Kraftwerk, MC5, The Cars, The Zombies and Yes.