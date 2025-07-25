Rockettes to celebrate 100th anniversary with 2025 ‘Christmas Spectacular’ at Radio City

Tickets are now on sale for the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes!

The Rockettes are kicking off their 100th anniversary with the return of New York City’s beloved “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall, running from Nov. 6, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026.

Marking the show’s 92nd season, this year’s “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” will blend classic numbers like “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” with cutting-edge technology, including expansive digital projections and holographic animations. MSG Entertainment announced the 2025 production as part of its “Christmas in July” campaign, with tickets already on sale.

“As the Christmas Spectacular returns for its 92nd season during the Rockettes’ milestone centennial year, we continue to celebrate all that makes the Rockettes beloved icons,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions for MSG Entertainment, in a statement. “The Christmas Spectacular seamlessly blends tradition with evolution – from numbers that have been performed since the show’s inception, to increasingly complex and athletic choreography.

To mark the centennial, MSG will introduce a range of new experiences for audiences, including special merchandise, in-venue activations, and a new tribute video shot on the Great Stage set to “That’s Entertainment!”

Founded in 1925 as the Missouri Rockets, the dance company has evolved into a cultural mainstay, performing at presidential inaugurations, Super Bowl halftime shows, and the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. More than 72 million people have attended the “Christmas Spectacular” since its debut in 1933.

The Rockettes are also expanding their education and outreach through programs like Rockettes Conservatory and the new Rockettes Preparatory, which provide free training to dancers from diverse backgrounds. “As the dance company moves into its second century, the organization is committed to ensuring that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented on the Great Stage,” the company said in a statement.

Tickets start at $55 for in-person purchases and $63 for online purchases. More information is available at rockettes.com/christmas.