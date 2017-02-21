Ronda Rousey lands ‘Blindspot’ guest role

Rousey’s episode is slated to air in May.

Ronda Rousey has landed a guest role on NBC’s “Blindspot.”

Rousey will star in the NYC-filmed series as prison inmate Devon Penberthy, the network confirmed in a news release on Tuesday. Penberthy, a New Hampshire native, finds herself serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. Unsurprisingly, she’s a strong fighter who knows her way around a weapon.

If Rousey brings any of her MMA skills to the role (and why wouldn’t she), her character will be a force to be reckoned with.

The MMA fighter is no stranger to acting gigs. She’s previously appeared “Entourage,” “Furious 7” and “The Expendables 3.”