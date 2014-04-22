Rooftop Films unveils summer lineup

The popular outdoor movie and concert series kicks off May 16.

New York will bring the movies outside the theater when the Rooftop Films Summer Series kicks off May 16.

The lineup for the 18th annual event, announced Tuesday, features 45 outdoor screenings of new films at various locales throughout the summer.

These are among the can’t-miss movies at the series and the rest of the line-up can be found on the Rooftop Films website.

‘Obvious Child’

Talk about one heck of a Valentine’s Day: In this flick, Brooklyn comedian Donna Stern (Jenny Slate) gets dumped, fired and pregnant timed with what’s supposed to be the most romantic day of the year.

‘The Skeleton Twins’

“SNL” alumni Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader play estranged twins who reunite in their small New York hometown.

‘Happy Christmas’

“Pitch Perfect” breakout star Anna Kendrick plays a newly single woman who invades her brother’s household in this comedy from Joe Swanberg.