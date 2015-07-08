Rosie Perez leaving ‘The View’

Rosie Perez announced yesterday<NO1>Wednesday<NO> she will leave “The View” at the end of the season, going on to say that she doesn’t have any regrets coming to the show and would do it all over again.

“I’ve decided that it’s time to move on,” the Brooklyn native said on Wednesday’s show. “And I will say that today is very bittersweet for me.”

Perez promised to return “as a friend of this show,” to chants of her name from the studio audience. She currently stars on Broadway in Larry David’s “Fish in the Dark” and is best known for movies such as “Do the Right Thing.” She joined the show last September.

Perez said she was grateful for “such a great opportunity to be part of such an iconic show that has opened me up to a broader audience.”

She thanked her fans, garnering more applause from the audience, and then went on to thank the Latin community, calling it an honor to be the first Latina on the show.

“I will continue always to show my gratitude by supporting the Latin community, specifically the Latina community,” she said. “I will continue to stand up for you guys, for our rights. And the promotion, empowerment just for all women, of all colors.”

Perez made a point of thanking her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, referring to the comedian as “the Queen,” and Nicolle Wallace.

“I want to thank you for your friendship, Nicole, and your intelligence and your wit and your sunshine,” she said. “Whoopi, I want to thank you for everything: your guidance, your professionalism, most of all your friendship. It’s a dream sitting here with you and you are truly the captain of the ship.”

Last month actress Raven-Symoné was named as a new co-host on the show after 37 appearances as guest co-host.