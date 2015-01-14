Rosie Perez to leave “The View”?

She was only on the show for four months.

Rosie Perez’s tenure as a host on “The View” was apparently short lived.

Variety reported Wednesday that the “Do the Right Thing” actress left the ABC talk show following a four-month stint. Perez, 50, hasn’t been on the show since the beginning of the month because she is starring in “Fish in the Dark” on Broadway.

But the trade magazine said she won’t return once her Broadway show is over.

An ABC representative denied the report.

“Her status with the show has not changed,” the rep. wrote in an email.