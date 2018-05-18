Didn’t get your invite to the royal wedding of the year?

Prince Harry weds “Suits” actress Meghan Markle on Saturday and you’ll be able to watch along as if you were sitting in the pews at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

The British royal family is opening up the nuptials to the entire internet-using universe through an official ceremony live stream. The wedding will be viewable for free on YouTube, and you can tune in right here come Saturday morning.

The only catch: You’ll have to forfeit your day of sleeping in. Television coverage of the ceremony begins at 4 a.m., when guests are encouraged to arrive (which is 9 a.m. BST). The YouTube stream will go live from inside the chapel at 6 a.m. (11 a.m. BST).

When the ceremony concludes, the newlyweds will take a carriage ride through Windsor Town to greet the public, like Kate Middleton and Prince William did in 2011. That’s expected to take place around 8 a.m. (1 p.m. BST).

If watching the wedding in your PJs just seems too casual for the royal occasion, perhaps an English breakfast-themed viewing party is more your speed.

Bars and restaurants around Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan -- including Lillie’s Victorian Establishment and The Palm Court at The Plaza -- are hosting early-morning streaming events.