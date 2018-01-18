The competition isn’t the only thing that’ll be fierce during the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” VH1 on Thursday announced more than a dozen guest judges that’ll test the queens’ talents.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” actor Tituss Burgess, who stunned us in season 3 with his homage to Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” will join “Pretty Little Liars” actress and beauty blogger Shay Mitchell, “High School Musical’s” Vanessa Hudgens and more. Rounding out a diverse judging lineup of actors, comedians and politicians (yes, politicians) is Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

The 15 guest judges (full list below) will join the main stage panel of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews at various points throughout the third season of “All Stars.”

Those hoping to be told, “Shantay, you stay” by Mama Ru include nine previous “Drag Race” contestants: the Brooklyn-born Aja from season 9, Thorny Thor (season 8), BenDeLaCreme (season 6), Chi Chi DeVayne (season 8), Kennedy Davenport (season 7), Shangela (seasons 2 and 3) Morgan Michaels (season 2), Trixie Mattel (season 7) and New York City’s own Milk (season 6).

This time around, the queens will have to impress not only the judges but one another as well to stick around until the end of the season. Weekly, the reigning queen who impresses the judges during the “lip-synch for their legacy” battle will have the power to tell one of their competitors to “sashay away.”

“All Stars” premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on VH1. To prep for the new season, Logo will air a five-day marathon of fan-favorite “Drag Race” episodes starting Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 3 judges: