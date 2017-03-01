‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 9 premiere date announced

Lady Gaga, VH1 and drag queens … oh my!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is changing it up for its ninth season, with the fabulous reality show heading to VH1 on Friday, March 24. Encores of the season’s episodes will air on the show’s original home, Logo.

The first episode is slated to feature pop superstar and New Yorker Lady Gaga for a premiere that is expected to be as fierce as ever. The show released another promo video on Wednesday, showing the singer addressing the contestants in the workroom.

No more details of Mother Monster’s appearance have been announced, but, according to the promo, we’ll all be going Gaga.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” also made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, referencing another runway reality show on VH1, “America’s Next Top Model.”

“Sashay, shantay, it’s time for @VH1 to make room for another runway! Move over #ANTM, #DragRace S9 will premiere on @VH1 3/24 at 8/7c,” the show’s account tweeted.

Four queens vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar hail from New York. If you’re looking for a local performer to root for, Aja, Alexis Michelle, Sasha Velour and Peppermint are your women.