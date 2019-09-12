Rupert Everett has joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” He takes over the role of George from Eddie Izzard. Everett last appeared on Broadway a decade ago in “Blithe Spirit.” He joins Laurie Metcalf (who recently appeared on Broadway in “Hillary and Clinton”) as Martha, Russell Tovey as Nick and Patsy Ferran as Honey. Directed by Joe Mantello, the production is slated to begin performances on March 2.

Rob McClure to leave ‘Beetlejuice’ for ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

Rob McClure (“Chaplin”), who is currently playing Adam Maitland in “Beetlejuice,” has landed the title role in the upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 1993 family comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which will receive its regional premiere in Seattle in November. David Josefsberg (“The Prom”) will take over as Adam in “Beetlejuice” beginning Sept. 24. “Mrs. Doubtfire” will have direction by Jerry Zaks (“Hello, Dolly!”) and songs by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick (“Something Rotten!”).

Ar'iel Stachel will wear ‘Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at Lincoln Center

Ari’el Stachel, a Tony winner for “The Band’s Visit,” will play Joseph in a one-night-only 50th anniversary concert production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which will be presented by Manhattan Concert Productions on Feb. 17 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. The performance will be directed by Michael Arden (“Once On This Island”) and include a 200-person chorus. Past MCP productions at Lincoln Center have included “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Crazy for You,” “The Secret Garden” and “Parade.”

‘The Jazz Singer’ to be explored in new theatrical piece

“The Jazz Singer,” historically remembered as the first full-length film containing synchronized sound, will be reconceived in “jazz singer,” a so-called “theatrical interrogation” by director-actor Joshua William Gelb and composer-actor Nehemiah Luckett that will explore racial and immigrant identity and the evolution of the Lower East Side. It will play a short run the Abrons Arts Center beginning Sept. 24. Gelb previously wrote a re-imagining of “The Black Crook,” a massive 19th century melodrama that is often cited by historians as an early step in the development of the American musical.

Spotted …

David Copperfield at “Derren Brown: Secret” … Alicia Silverstone at “Oklahoma!”…RuPaul at “Beetlejuice.”