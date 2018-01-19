One pretty good reason to tune into a livestream of the Screen Actors Guild Awards this Sunday: “The Good Place” actress Kristen Bell is the ceremony’s first-ever host.

"This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered and precedents have been broken,” Kathy Connell, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement. “We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions.”

Bell is set to lead the evening as some of the past year’s best movie and television productions go head-to-head for top motion picture, drama series, comedy and more. “The Big Sick,” “Lady Bird,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and other Oscar hopefuls are up for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

While Bell’s NBC comedy didn’t receive any nods, series including “Orange is the New Black,” “This Is Us,” “Big Little Lies” “The Crown,” “Handmaid’s Tale” and “Game of Thrones” dominate the list.

The SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Here’s how you can catch the red carpet and ceremony online.

E!

The entertainment site will air its “Live From the Red Carpet” special via YouTube for free, so you kick back and admire — or judge — the fashion, stay up-to-date with the latest interviews and more. The stream will begin at 6 p.m. at youtube.com.

TNT

Starting at 5:30 p.m., you can stream the official TNT SAG Awards preshow coverage at tntdrama.com/sagawards and at sagawards.org. A few award winners are set to be announced before the show begins for livestream viewers, including the best stunt teams in film and TV. To catch the full ceremony, you’ll be prompted to sign in with a valid service provider at tntdrama.com/watchtnt.

TBS

Since TBS and TNT will air the ceremony live simultaneously, you can also opt to view the stream online with a valid login at tbs.com/watchtbs.

People/Entertainment Weekly

The entertainment websites have partnered with the award ceremony to stream exclusive red carpet and preshow coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. The show can be accessed via Facebook Live, Twitter, EW.com and People.com.