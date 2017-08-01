Sam Shepard’s death sees Broadway go dark

The Great White Way will go dark Wednesday evening to pay its respects to Sam Shepard.
The marquees of theaters will dim their lights around 7:45 p.m. for one minute to recognize the decades of work he brought to the stage as both a playwright and actor, according to Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.
“His original voice was a definite draw for audiences and had an undeniable influence on other artists,” she said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed.”
Shepard died Thursday at the age of 73 from complications related to ALS. His play “Buried Child” won the Pulitzer Prize in 1979, and a 1996 revival earned a Tony nomination.
Shepard also received a Tony nomination for the 2000 revival of his play “True West.”