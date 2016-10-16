Sarah Jessica Parker suggests ‘Sex and the City 3’ is ‘nearby’

Could the “Sex and the City” ladies be returning to the silver screen?

It seems as if there’s a “Sex and the City” movie update every week these days, and the latest has been interpreted as the most promising yet.

Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” on Sunday and, naturally, got quizzed over the beloved HBO show’s possible return to the silver screen.

The idea of a third movie, Parker said, “rests in the butler’s pantry. It’s not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby.”

OK … it seems the “Divorce” star has been asked this so many times she’s been forced to concoct strange analogies about the film. Nonetheless, social media and the gossip sites pounced upon the quip — particularly the “fairly nearby” part — with E! News instructing fans to have their Manolos at the ready.

The question now is, if “Sex and the City 3” is going to happen, what will happen to Mr. Big?

When amNewYork spoke with Chris Noth in August, the 61-year-old declared that “If [“Sex and the City 3] was going to happen, it would have happened five years ago.”

Parker was quick to sully Noth’s suggestion when we spoke with her recently, but maybe no Mr. Big will pave the way for a new love interest for Carrie?