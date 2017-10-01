Someone had to take a knee during the 43rd season opener of “Saturday Night Live.” Or say something about the NFL. Or about “Fake News.” Or the last health care bill. Or Rocketman. Or Puerto Rico. Or the mayor of San Juan.

Someone. But who? Alec Baldwin (suffice it to say) returned as President Trump Saturday with only one challenge: Where to begin with so much material to chose from? The crisis in Puerto Rico, as it turned out. In a golf shirt with a pronounced paunch, Baldwin once again channeled POTUS as a clueless dolt who didn’t quite have a grip on anything other than a nine iron. Taking a call in the Oval Office from San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz -- played by cast-member Melissa Villasenor -- he said, “I know things are, as the locals say, Despacito.”

He added, “we want to help you but we want to take care of America first.”

Reminded by the mayor that Puerto Rico is in fact an American territory, he then hung up, and told his press secrectary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- Aidy Bryant, back again in the role that’s likely to define her tenure here too: “That woman was so nasty.”

“Weekend Update” picked up the theme -- or reinforced it a little later -- when co-anchor Michael Che suggested, “it’s hurricane relief! Go tell Melania to get some bottled water and food, and then write a check with our money, you cheap cracker....”

And so begins the 43rd season -- and we almost forgot to mention that Ryan Gosling was guest host and Jay Z musical guest. But with Baldwin on board, minor details like guests are often easy to overlook.

Whether a great season or not, the numbers had the final verdict on the season before this. More people watched a live edition of “SNL” than at any point in thirteen years, or about 11 million viewers. They watched to see Baldwin, and Kate McKinnon -- last night reprising her role as Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a homunculus (who jumped on “Trump’s” lap -- and they watched to see how “SNL” would characterize the latest gaff or disaster. With Saturday’s 43rd season opener as evidence, the 43rd season should be just about the same, as long as the material keeps on coming.