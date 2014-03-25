In the show’s lengthy history, the gang from the“Scooby-Doo” cartoon have played host and co-mystery solvers with a ton of odd guests: Batman and Robin, the Addams Family, Don Adams, the Harlem Globetrotters, the Three Stooges, Don Knotts, Jonathan Winters, Mike Piazza and countless others.



So it’s not so strange to see superstars from the WWE – including John Cena, Triple H and Kane – alongside Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma as they trying and figure out a mystery surrounding a ghostly bear, vicious enough to put wrestler The Miz in traction. At stake is the biggestwrestling event of the year, WrestleMania. Zoinks!



Visually, “Scooby-Doo: WrestleMania Mystery” is nicely animated, and kids will probably, at the very least, be occupied for its 80minute run time.



But look, this is an all-together silly affair. As a wrestling fan, it’s fun to see these wrestling characters interact in the real world in that insane way that you can only get when wrestlers stay in character. Kane, aka The Devil’s Favorite Demon,” and the masked luchador Sin Cara walk the streets of WWE City (yep, that’s the setting) alongside seemingly regular folk like Fred and Shaggy.



Then again, the Scooby gang has a talking dog, so the insanity stems from both franchises.