Scorsese, DiCaprio retrospective at Ziegfeld Theater

Peanut butter and jelly. Ham and cheese. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Some things just go well together. Help celebrate …

Peanut butter and jelly. Ham and cheese. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Some things just go well together.

Help celebrate a fruitful cinematic collaboration at a film retrospective of the works of Scorsese and DiCaprio with screenings tomorrow and Friday, as well as a Q&A tomorrow with DiCaprio, film editor Thelma Schoonmaker and writer Terence Winter before a screening of “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Also screening tomorrow are “The Aviator,” a biopic about eccentric filmmaker Howard Hughes, and “The Departed,” a gritty crime drama starring Jack Nicholson.

On Friday, the retrospective will screen “Shutter Island,” an adaptation of a Dennis Lehane thriller novel; “Gangs of New York,” a vicious historical picture about gangs in the mid-1860s and featuring a powerhouse performance from Daniel Day-Lewis as Bill “The Butcher” Cutting; and another showing of “The Wolf of Wall Street.”