Here’s an up-close look at Ben Affleck in the Batman cowl, in advance of the highly-anticipated new film, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Affleck is the latest in a long line of A-list actors who will play Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne on the big screen, following in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer and George Clooney.

The film is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2016.