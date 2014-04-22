Seeing stars at the Tribeca Film Festival

While many of the movies in the Tribeca Film Festival are documentaries or feature the next wave of up-and-coming stars, that doesn’t mean that you won’t see some of your favorite veteran actors. Here are some Tribeca films screening today where you can see big-name stars:

‘Miss Meadows’

Stars: Katie Holmes, James Badge Dale

Plot: The former Mrs. Cruise plays a tap-dancing, gun-toting vigilante in this satire.

Screening: Today, 1 p.m., AMC Loews Village 7, 66 Third Ave.

‘Every Secret Thing’

Stars: Diane Lane, Elizabeth Banks, Dakota Fanning

Plot: Two detectives investigate the case of a missing child in a suburban New York town where everyone has a secret.

Screening: Today, 3 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas Chelsea 9,

260 W. 23rd St.

‘Love is Strange’

Stars: John Lithgow, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei

Plot: Writer/director Ira Sachs (“Keep the Lights On”) returns with this drama about a couple (Lithgow and Molina) who can finally make their union official, but that results in one losing his job.

Screening: Today, 6 p.m., BMCC Tribeca PAC, 199 Chambers St.

‘Lucky Them’

Stars: Toni Collette, Thomas Haden Church, Oliver Platt

Plot: A music magazine reporter is in search of a legendary local rock musician in this comedy.

Screening: Today, 9:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.