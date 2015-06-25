Kramer-esque fan breaks a piece of Seinfeld’s apartment, because Kramer

Fans are just waiting for a Newman to really destroy the whole thing now.

This is why 90s sitcom fans can’t have nice things.

Seinfeld’s re-created apartment, which opened to the public on Wednesday, June 24, has already been mangled by a fan imitating Kramer’s iconic entrance.

A clip posted to Youtube shows a man shooting through the door, Cosmo-style, and pulling off a large part of the threshold.

Tim McGeever, who shared the video and apparently stars in the Seinfeld-worth clip wrote, “I came, I saw, I broke (by accident!). You might say I took my Kramer impression one step too far at Hulu’s #seinfeldapartment…within hours of opening. Enjoy my spin-crash humiliation!”

While the set was only created to last for a few days, we’d hope Jerry’s door could withstand some erratic fan entrances, as encouraged by Hulu’s eager fan photo team.

