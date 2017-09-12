Selena Gomez filming new Woody Allen movie in Manhattan

Selena Gomez was spotted in downtown Manhattan Monday, and no, she wasn’t with The Weeknd.

The singer/actress stepped out in a trench coat, skinny jeans and sneakers while filming a scene for a new Woody Allen movie. The film, in which she’s set to star alongside Timothée Chalamet (“Interstellar”) and Elle Fanning (“The Beguiled,” “Maleficent”), doesn’t yet have a title. But, their first day of shooting did reveal that Chalamet is Gomez’s love interest of sorts.

Gomez was caught kissing Chalamet in a BMW convertible, swapping notes with Allen and taking a break with the crew by paparazzi and fans on Twitter.

Expect to see the star around Manhattan more often — at least temporarily. Gomez, who lives in Los Angeles, and her boyfriend The Weeknd have reportedly rented an apartment in Greenwich Village. Though The Weeknd has shows scheduled for his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” world tour through December, Gomez plans to reside in the city while filming the flick, Entertainment Tonight reports.

But with sources telling ET the “low-rise luxury” apartment has 11.6-foot-high ceilings and glass balconies — yes, balconies, plural — maybe the actress will want to stick around NYC a little longer.