Selena Gomez spent time in rehab facility

Selena Gomez has (hopefully) gotten the help she needed. The 21-year-old singer quietly checked herself into a rehab facility last …

Selena Gomez has (hopefully) gotten the help she needed.

The 21-year-old singer quietly checked herself into a rehab facility last month, but it wasn’t to treat substance abuse, her rep confirmed yesterday.

RadarOnline.com was the first to report that the former Disney starlet spent two weeks in January at the Dawn of the Meadows facility in Wickenburg, Ariz. The center treats conditions including trauma, co-dependency, depression, drug and alcohol addiction, love avoidance and panic and anxiety disorders.

“Selena voluntarily spent time at Meadows but not for substance abuse,” a rep for Gomez told us.

In December, Justin Bieber’s ex-flame canceled a portion of her tour, saying at the time that she needed to focus on herself.

“My fans are so important to me and I would never want to disappoint them,” she said in a statement. “But it has become clear to me and those close to me that after many years of putting my work first, I need to spend some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be.”

According to TMZ.com, the need for Gomez’s rehab stay can largely be blamed on “that crazy boy” Bieber, who as of late has seen a whole lot of trouble with the law and reportedly with drugs as of late. Among his problems? Getting arrested for drag-racing, being charged with assault, being investigated for allegedly egging a neighbor’s house and allegedly struggling with substance abuse.