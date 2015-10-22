Sesame Street introduces Julia, new muppet with autism

There’s a new muppet in the neighborhood!

Sesame Street has introduced Julia, its first muppet with autism, to the cast.

Julia is part of Sesame Street’s new initiative to raise awareness about autism. The initiative, “Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children,” aims to “celebrate the uniqueness of each and every child,” according to its website.

In a new storybook, “We’re Amazing, 1, 2, 3,” Julia and her fellow muppets learn how to play together and to appreciate their differences.

The CDC estimates that one in 68 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder.