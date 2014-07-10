Seth Rogen headed into ‘Hedwig’?

In a conversation on Twitter, Neil Patrick Harris told Seth Rogen that Rogen should take over for him as the transgender German rock artist Hedwig in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” “You should take over the role for the holidays. I’d pay good, nay, great money to see that,” Harris wrote. Rogen responded with “I would need to train on those big gold shoes for a few weeks, but I’m in.” As it happens, Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon”) is already set to take over for Harris at the end of the summer.

Vanessa Williams to lead ‘Show Boat’ with the Philharmonic

Vanessa Williams, who was recently on Broadway in “The Trip to Bountiful” and “After Midnight,” will headline a concert staging of the groundbreaking 1927 musical “Show Boat” with the New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall from Nov. 5 to 8. She will be joined by Julian Ovenden (“Death Takes a Holiday”) and Lauren Worsham (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”).

‘Faust’ unlikely to live beyond one-night concert

The current Broadway production of “Violet” originated a year ago as a one-night-only concert at City Center as part of its Encores! Off-Center series. Last week Randy Newman’s rarely-seen rock oratorio “Faust” was also done as a one-night concert. Prior to the performance, many wondered whether the musical, which had never before received a New York production, might transfer to Broadway soon afterwards. While some people had nice things to say about the score and Newman’s enjoyable turn as the Devil, everyone seemed to agree that the musical was too messy and incoherent to sustain a longer life.

Ellen Burstyn to appear in free Off-Broadway ‘Cherry Orchard’

Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn will take part in an Off-Broadway production of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” being produced by The Actors Studio from July 10 to 21. Tickets are free and can be set up by emailing reservations@theactorsstudio.com, though the run is probably sold out at this point.

‘Phantom’ reaches 11,000th performance, announcement made day afterwards

On Tuesday, it was revealed that “The Phantom of the Opera,” already the longest-running Broadway show of all time, had played its 11,000th performance on Monday night. In a facetious letter supposedly written by the Phantom himself, the character warned that “a disaster beyond your imagination” would occur if a celebration of the milestone did not immediately take place. Did no one realize that Monday marked the 11,000th performance till after the fact? According to a production source, they waited until Tuesday to make the announcement and hold a post-performance celebration because Sierra Boggess, who is currently playing Christine, was out of the show on Monday.

BC/EFA Flea Market to be held on Sept. 21

The annual Broadway Flea Market, where souvenirs and other theater-related items are sold at booths around Shubert Alley and 44th Street with all proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 21. In a statement, BC/EFA executive director Tom Viola noted that this year the event now has the “perfect footprint” since the “scaffolding is down from the end of West 44th Street at Eighth Avenue, the repaving of Shubert Alley is finished and the stunning transformation of the pedestrian plaza along Broadway at 44th is now complete.”

Rum Tum Tugger to be a rapper in ‘Cats’ revival

Last week we reported that “Cats” will receive a London revival over the holidays. Now Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that he intends to incorporate hip-hop into the musical by turning the cat Rum Tum Tugger into a rapper, as first reported by the Associated Press. Originally, the character was modeled after Mick Jagger.

Spotted…

Woody Harrelson at “Cabaret”…Gloria Steinem at “Beautiful”…Jessica Chastain, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Daniel Radcliffe and John Stamos at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”…Joan Rivers at “Here Lies Love”…Michael Buble at “Rocky.”