Seth Rogen, James Franco slammed by North Korea for ‘The Interview’

North Korea is no fan of the upcoming Seth Rogen-James Franco joint, “The Interview” — but Kim Jung Un will probably see it anyway, according to Kim Myong-choi, who is the director of Pyongyang’s Center for North Korea-U.S. Peace and a spokesman for the Supreme Leader.

In the film, Rogen and Franco play talk show hosts assigned by the CIA to assassinate Kim Jong Un since he is a fan of their show .

But in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Myong-choi said there is a “special type of irony in the storyline” given the United States’ alleged role in foreign assassinations.

“It shows the desperation of the U.S. government and American society,” Myong-choi said.

“In fact, President Obama should be careful in case the U.S. military want to kill him as well.”

The creepiness of that statement aside, Myong-choi said Kim Jong Un will probably see the film anyway.

Rogen tweeted a photo from the film and wrote, “Apparently Kim Jong Un plans on watching #TheInterview. I hope he likes it!”

Just in case you were wondering, Myong-choi is more of a James Bond fan — although not 2005’s “Die Another Day,” in which North Koreans were the villains.