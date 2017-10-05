All this “Sex and the City” drama is confusing, but one thing’s pretty clear: A third movie isn’t happening.

Actresses Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who played BFFs Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw on the iconic NYC series that aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004, have once again found themselves back at the center of “SATC”-related gossip.

The cast had been denying rumors of a third “SATC” film for years. Seven, to be exact. While promoting the second film in 2010, SJP said she’d be just fine if the movie was the franchise’s last. Later that same year, Mr. Big, err, Chris Noth, told New York Magazine the “franchise is dead.”

Somewhere along the line, the denial faded and some, including SJP, left us with a flicker of hope that the third installment was still a possibility. “A part of me thinks there is one last chapter to tell,” SJP told InStyle in 2014. Others, like Noth, were still squashing the idea. “If it was going to happen, it would have happened five years ago,” Noth told amNewYork in 2016.

Recent Daily Mail reports claimed the group ended up on board with reprising their roles. But a reportedly “demanding” Cattrall pulled the plug. The report started a social media firestorm of drama amongst the “SATC” cast, SJP and Cattrall in particular.

The duo had long been the subject of rumors claiming they didn’t get along well behind the scenes while filming, but in 2016, SJP said there wasn’t any truth behind the “strange” and “upsetting” gossip. “It just didn’t reflect anything that happened on set … Nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn’t that interesting?” she said.

One year after squashing the set feud, SJP and Cattrall are dodging more “SATC 3” drama. Can’t keep up? Just grab a cupcake from Magnolia Bakery and see how it all went down.

‘SATC 3’ gets a seat on the shelf

Reports surfaced that a third flick was supposed to head into pre-production in September, but never made it. On Sept. 28, Daily Mail exclusively reported that Cattrall and her “ridiculous demands” pulled the plug on the film. Sources claimed Cattrall told Warner Bros she’d only move forward with the film if the studio produced other projects she’d been working on. “The only reason this movie isn't being made is because of Kim Cattrall. Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim,” a source said.

SJP: ‘It’s over. We’re not doing it’

The same day that report ran, SJP was recorded saying the production wasn’t “halted.” “It’s over. We’re not doing it,” Parker told Extra at the New York City Ballet Gala without giving a reason why. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Willie Garson ‘disappointed’ for ‘SATC 3’ crew

Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch in the series, chimed in on Twitter Sept. 29, saying he was “disappointed” for the crew that was holding out hope for “negotiations to conclude” on the film that wasn’t happening.

Kristin Davis ‘deeply’ frustrated

While all that was going down, Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) wrote a breakup letter of sorts to the series’ fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of her character. “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film,” she wrote. “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you.”

Cattrall slams her co-star

“She could have been nicer,” Cattrall told Piers Morgan on his U.K. show “Life Stories” on Oct. 2, referring to co-star Parker. Expressing shock that “negative press” had circulated about her opposition to the third film, she stressed that she’d never made diva-like demands. “The answer was always no and a respectful, firm no,” she said. “I’ve never asked for any money; I never asked for any projects … And this is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex and the City,' and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer.”

Cattrall retweets some shade

On Oct. 3, Perez Hilton sent out a tweet asking fans to retweet him if they think "SATC" should move forward with the third film and "just kill @KimCattrall's character." Cattrall retweeted him.

Garson implies Cattrall was never on board

“Dear fans, because I’m toxic, I’m going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.” he tweeted on Oct. 4, a clear reference to his co-star.