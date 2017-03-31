‘Sex and the City’ alternate opening credits video features Carrie Bradshaw sans tutu

What would “Sex and the City” be without Carrie Bradshaw donning a classic tulle tutu in the opening credits?

The series creator Darren Star revealed in an Entertainment Weekly interview that this alternate universe was almost a reality for the 1998 NYC-set show.

A never-before-seen video of Sarah Jessica Parker filming her opening credit scene was released on Thursday. The 35-second clip shows a fabulous Carrie strolling down the street near Fifth Avenue’s Plaza Hotel in a rather un-Bradshaw-style dress.

“There were two wardrobes. One was the tutu, and we did one pass where Sarah Jessica was wearing a blue dress and didn’t get splashed; instead, she trips when she sees the ad,” Star said. “In my mind, it was a nod to “The Dick Van Dyke” show, but we didn’t use it. It’s in the archives.”

The tutu eventually did make its way into the opening credits that we all know so well today after costume designer Patricia Field found it in a bin on the showroom floor. Field told EW.com that Parker pushed for her character’s outfit change.

What’s next, revealing that Carrie and Miranda almost weren’t Magnolia Bakery fans? Please, no.