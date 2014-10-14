Shia LeBeouf explains NYC arrest

Shia LeBeouf finally has some answers about that bizarre incident at a Broadway show that led to his arrest this summer.

The “Transformers” actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday to explain the full story behind his arrest during the Broadway show, “Cabaret,” on June 26.

Police said LeBeouf lit up a cigarette at the theater, Studio 54, and was disruptive during the performance. He was charged with one count of criminal trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct.

LeBeouf said he arrived in New York the day of the incident after visiting his girlfriend in Ireland. He said he was drinking while watching the World Cup at a bar after he landed. After stepping outside to smoke a cigarette, LeBeouf said, he returned to the bar when a dancer from “Cabaret” approached him and invited him to see the show.

During the performance, LeBeouf told Kimmel, “Alan Cumming walks past me and I forget all about that again. And all I’m thinking is about the leather pants and him winking at me. And I gave him a slap on the a** cause I think he deserves it.”



LeBeouf continued, “I don’t just slap and slap it, but I slapped and grabbed him, like I grabbed the whole cheek cause I wanted the party right here in my pants. So I grabbed the one part, and he finds a way to wiggle out of my Hercules grip. And, I’m a little disappointed about it so I think it’s time to have another cigarette, so I start having a cigarette.”

A security agent told LeBeouf to put the cigarette out, and LeBeouf said he complied. After intermission, he said, someone told him “there’s another party outside,” which turned out to be a gathering of six police officers there to arrest him.

Eventually, LeBeouf said, he was taken to the police station. After spitting on a cop’s shoe, he said, he was taken to a private cell “where I stayed for 25 hours, and then they gave me a McDonald’s egg sandwich, and that’s the story.”