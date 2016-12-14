Shout! Broadway brings ‘Gypsy,’ ‘Sweeney Todd’ and more to Blu-ray, DVD

Not everyone has Broadway right in their backyards.

We New Yorkers are a spoiled bunch with Broadway right in our backyard.

But for much of the country, theater isn’t so easily assessable. To that end, pop culture media company Shout! Factory has a new imprint, Shout Broadway, which will bring some big shows to Blu-ray and DVD. The initial releases, available now, are “Gypsy” starring Imelda Staunton, “Candide” with Patti LuPone and Kristin Chenoweth, and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” also with LuPone.

amNewYork did an email interview with Shout! Factory’s Senior Marketing Director Dayna Cramer and Acquisitions Consultant Garrett Lee about the Shout Broadway series.

Why were those three shows the right ones to start this new series?

We were thrilled to have the opportunity to release the brand-new, critically acclaimed production of “Gypsy,” plus … “In Concert” presentations of “Candide” and “Sweeney Todd.” All three have Stephen Sondheim’s involvement — he wrote music and lyrics for Sweeney Todd, the lyrics for Gypsy and contributed to the lyrics of “Candide” — so we thought they aligned beautifully as a series launch.

What criteria goes into choosing shows for Shout Broadway?

We’re looking at titles [shows/film adaptations] that have ties to Broadway, either having been staged there or with performers who have a Broadway history. Attending a Broadway show, whether it’s in New York or on tour, is such a great and memorable experience. We want to bring the best possible performances to theater fans so that they cannot only enjoy them again and again, but also share them with their families.

What is next for Shout Broadway?

Three new Blu-ray additions, for starters: We’re very excited to be adding the 1972 film “Man of La Mancha” (Peter O’Toole/Sophia Loren) to the imprint in April, followed by two beautiful stage productions: “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” (starring Hugh Jackman) and “Kiss Me, Kate” (starring Rachel York) and making its Blu-ray debut.

What are some of your dream shows that you’d love to get for the series?

What are the odds of getting the original Broadway cast of “Wicked” to reunite? And “Hamilton.” We’d love to put that out!