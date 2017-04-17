‘Showtime at the Apollo,’ with Steve Harvey as host, gets TV reboot

Harlem’s most famous stage is making a comeback to the small screen.

Fox said Monday it will revive “Showtime at the Apollo” starting in the fall, after a nine-year hiatus. Comedian Steve Harvey, who hosted the syndicated talent show for seven seasons in the ’90s, will be returning to the stage as the emcee.

The show originally ran from 1987 to 2008 and featured performances from up-and-coming amateur contestants and big name black artists and groups including Destiny’s Child, Martin Lawrence and The Notorious B.I.G.

Fox aired two specials in December and February that were major hits.

Auditions for the show will be held Sunday at the Apollo and at various locations throughout the country in the coming weeks.