Sienna Miller shines in ‘Cabaret’

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s remount of its 1998 “Cabaret” revival, which will shutter in less than two weeks after a one-year run in which Alan Cumming reprised his Tony-winning performance as the decadent and mysterious Emcee, is going out with a bang thanks to Sienna Miller’s raw, playful, very sexy turn as the nightclub performer Sally Bowles.

Miller is hardly the best singer to ever play the role. But as anyone familiar with “Cabaret” knows, Sally Bowles is not supposed to be a great vocalist, which is why the film version with Liza Minnelli lacks credibility. After all, Sally works in a dingy club alongside ghoulish-looking colleagues. Miller is reminiscent of the late Natasha Richardson, who played Sally Bowles back in 1998 to great acclaim.

The production itself is in fine form. In fact, it’s better now than it was a year ago when it opened, and it’s a shame that it’s closing. Can you imagine what other actresses might have been lured to play Sally Bowles?

If you go: “Cabaret” plays through March 29 at Studio 54. 254 West 54th St., roundabouttheatre.org.