Snapchat’s Snap Map gives Twitter users ‘Gossip Girl’ vibes

You know you love me. Xoxo, Snap Map.

If you thought Snapchat’s newest location tracking feature sounded familiar, you’re obviously a “Gossip Girl” fan.

The social media app is now compiling your friends’ locations based on where they were the last time they sent or received a selfie and displaying it on a map with their Bitmoji characters. Dubbed the Snap Map, the tracking feature was unveiled in an update last Wednesday, and it freaked out plenty of privacy-loving users — but not fans of the former CW drama.

“The new snap map is literally gossip girl coming to reality & I’m not mad at all. Xoxo, GG” Twitter user @alworthing wrote.

The series, which aired six seasons between 2007 to 2012, centered around an anonymous blogger who tracked the drama- and scandal-filled lives of “Manhattan’s elite,” Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford). The mysterious “Gossip Girl” blogger started nearly every episode with a “spotted” update, sharing the whereabouts of the group and exact locations of where they were last seen, like the steps of the Met and Grand Central Terminal.

A side-by-side comparison of one Twitter user’s Snap Map and a rendering of where the “Gossip Girl” crew was spotted that once appeared on the show’s fictional blog, gossipgirl.com, now has more than 300 likes.

“These snap chat maps remind me sooo much of the ‘spotted’ map from Gossip Girl,” @LaurenMaher9 wrote.

Other fans are now entertaining the conspiracy theory that the app’s inclusion of the Snap Map might mean “Gossip Girl” may not have shut down once the series finale revealed the mysterious blogger’s identity.

“Proof that Gossip Girl has moved on from the upper east side and is using Snapchat to take her spotted map worldwide,” @Colettey07 wrote alongside a photo of the app’s explanation of the new feature.

If the Snap Map isn’t your thing, don’t worry. Unlike on “Gossip Girl’s” city streets, Snapchat allows you to turn on “Ghost Mode,” essentially hiding your location from others.