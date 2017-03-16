‘SNL’ reveals Jimmy Fallon, Melissa McCarthy, more as hosts

For the first time, the West Coast can enjoy the late-night sketch show live.

Looks like “Saturday Night Live” is closing its 42nd season with a bang — well, a “Rock.”

The late-night live sketch show announced the hosts of its final four episodes on Thursday. “SNL” alum Jimmy Fallon, actor Chris Pine, Sean Spicer look-alike Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will all drop by the studio.

Chris Pine is the only first-time “SNL” host, while both McCarthy and Johnson have appeared four times. Fallon has served as host twice.

With the announcement came an additional surprise: The four episodes will air live in all time zones, a luxury New Yorkers get to experience each Saturday at 11:30 p.m. That means “SNL” will be at an early 8:30 p.m. for those along the West Coast. This will be the first time in history “SNL” airs live in all time zones.

Season 42 has been filled to the brim with politics, from its election coverage with Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin’s portrayals of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, to McCarthy’s take on press secretary Sean Spicer’s White House briefings.

The final four episodes will be live on April 15, May 6, May 13 and May 20.