Snooki welcomes baby girl

Reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 26, gave birth to a baby girl Friday, her publicist announced.

Giovanna Marie LaValle, Polizzi’s second child with fiance Jionni LaValle, 27, was born at 6 pounds, 7 ounces, with “a full head of black hair,” according to her proud mom’s Twitter account.

How long before she starts wearing the Snooki poof?

Big brother Lorenzo is 2 years old.

The world will get a glimpse at the whole family, along iwth JWoww’s baby girl (and Polizzi’s goddaughter) Meilani in the next season of “Snooki & Jwoww.”