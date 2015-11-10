Snoop Dogg debuts weed line Leafs by Snoop

The rapper will surely be seeing green with his new cannabis business.

Not only can Snoop Dogg “smoke weed everyday” but now he can smoke his own brand of weed everyday, too.

In what can only be described as a match made in heaven, Snoop Dogg has entered the cannabis business with Leafs by Snoop.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper has been a vocal proponent of marijuana for as long as he’s been in the spotlight, and so it only makes sense that as weed becomes legal across the country, he gets into the game.

“It’s a true blessing that I can share the products I love so much with y’all today,” Snoop said at a private party in Denver on Monday night.

Products include edibles, concentrates and flowers (the part you smoke) and includes eight strains including both indica and sativa strains.

Leafs by Snoop products are available now in select dispensaries in Colorado.