Sofia Vergara defends pedestal stunt on Emmys

Sofia Vergara doesn’t mind being put on a pedestal — and she didn’t think that twirling around on one during Monday’s Emmy Awards was sexist.

The “Modern Family” bombshell is firing back at critics outraged over the awards show segment that had Vergara showing off her famous curves atop a spinning pedestal, while President of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Bruce Rosenblum said the industry’s success is “based on always giving the viewers something compelling to watch.”

“I think it’s absolutely the opposite,” Vergara told Us Weekly. “It means that somebody can be hot and also be funny and make fun of herself and enjoy and work and make money. So I absolutely think it’s ridiculous and somebody who started — and I know who she was — has no sense of humor and should lighten up a little bit.”