Sofia Vergara top-earning TV actress: Forbes

Colombian stunner Sofia Vergara has sizzled her way to the top of the Forbes list of Hollywood’s highest-paid TV actresses for the third consecutive year.

Leading with a salary of $37 million between June 2013 and June 2014, Vergara beat this year’s second highest-earning TV actress, Mariska Hargitay, by over $20 million.

And with endorsement deals coming in from big names like AT&T, Cover Girl and Diet Pepsi, that sultry accent, and a $325,000 paycheck per “Modern Family” episode, it’s really no surprise.

Also on the list this year: Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” and Alyson Hannigan of “How I Met Your Mother,” who clocked in at numbers three and five, respectively. In total, the top 10 women on this year’s list earned $140 million, while the male TV actors on a comparable list earned a combined total of $214 million.