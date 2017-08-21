Solar eclipse live streams: How to watch online, on TV

Don’t miss out on the solar eclipse Monday just because you didn’t get your hands on a pair of glasses or you’re stuck in the office.

There are plenty of online viewing options that won’t require you to head to a party and stand outside gazing up into the sun, which experts strongly advise against without proper eyewear.

Tune into these live streams to see the moon cross directly between the sun and Earth, a rare occurrence that’ll be visible across the country. Even if you did manage to snag eclipse-safe shades before they sold out, NYC isn’t in the path of totality (you’ll only be able to see about 70 percent of the sun covered by the moon), so you may want to check in on a stream anyway.

NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has several viewing options lined up, including a preview show starting at noon, which you can watch above. NASA is tracking the eclipse’s path of totality from Oregon to South Carolina via aircraft and the International Space Station spacecraft, so you’re sure to get a stellar view no matter where you’re seated. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Periscope, Twitch TV, Ustream or YouTube.

The Weather Channel

A clear view is predicted in NYC for the eclipse, but just in case, The Weather Channel is streaming its path live from coast to coast with cameras set up at 10 locations. Visit eclipse2017.twitter.com for the stream, which starts at noon.

ABC

If you have a valid cable provider login, you can tune into ABC News’ coverage broadcast between 1 and 3 p.m. at abcnews.go.com/live. Anchor David Muir will lead the stream from Charleston, S.C. Without cable? Social media remains an option, with ABC planning to simultaneously stream via Facebook Live and YouTube.

CBS

CBS plans to interrupt regularly scheduled television content to report live from 1 to 3 p.m. Video of the eclipse will be broadcast live via Facebook beginning at noon.

CNN

CNN has set up seven posts across the country to get a complete view. Stream coverage on Facebook, and at cnn.it/watcheclipse starting at 1 p.m. You’ll be able to tune in with your VR glasses, too.

The Science Channel

You won’t need a TV to follow along as The Science Channel streams the eclipse, but you will need a valid cable provider login. The stream, which starts at noon, is accessible at sciencechannel.com/watch/science.