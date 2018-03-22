MGMT is bringing that “Electric Feel” to Times Square’s newest music venue this month.

The rock band is set to perform the inaugural concert at Sony Hall, a new venue from Blue Note Entertainment Group opening in the Theater District March 27. To celebrate the debut of the 12,000 square-foot concert space that’s aiming to host leading names in the music industry, tickets to MGMT’s show will be free.

“MGMT is the ideal band to open” the venue, Steven Bensusan, the president of Blue Note Entertainment Group, said in a statement. The company owns 10 other music venues around the globe, including the notable Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village. “They embody the overall experience we plan to offer at Sony Hall.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. MGMT concert and opening party are available on a first-come, first-served basis at sonyhall.com. Fans ages 21 and over are welcome to attend.

The venue, at 235 W. 46th St., will open within the Paramount Hotel at the site of the Diamond Horseshoe. The spot opened in 1938 in the hotel’s basement and closed 13 years later. It was restored and reopened in 2013. The newly named (and renovated) Sony Hall features a full-service restaurant and bar and can accommodate up to 1,500 concertgoers. It’s expected to unveil a hidden 40-person capacity speak-easy space later this year.

A show lineup was announced on Thursday, with 11 dates set through October. The set boasts a variety of talent and genres, from rapper Wale (May 11) to jazz artist Gregory Porter (June 24 and 25) to pop singer Eric Hutchinson (Oct. 9). To view the full schedule and purchase tickets (ranging from $25 to $125), visit sonyhall.com/shows.