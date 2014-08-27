Sopranos creator says he was misquoted about Tony Soprano’s fate

Did Tony get whacked after the screen cut to black?

Just when you thought Tony Soprano’s fate was settled, David Chase, pulled the ambiguity back in.

Through his spokeswoman, the “Sopranos” creator last night said his quotes regarding Tony Soprano’s fate in an interview with Vox were misconstrued. The article had said that Chase revealed that Soprano lives at the end of the show’s famous finale.

“To simply quote David as saying ‘Tony Soprano is not dead is inaccurate,” his spokeswoman Leslee Dart said Wednesday evening.

“There is a much larger context for that statement and as such, it is not true,” the statement continued.

For years, fans wondered about the open ending and kept asking the stars and Chase for more information.

“Why are we talking about this?” Chase angrily asked the writer after he brought up the topic again.

The creator spokeswoman added that Tony’s death, or lack there of, “is not the point.”

“To continue to search for this answer is fruitless,” she said.