Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham’s birthday

Scary Spice was the only “girl” not in attendance.

The Spice Girls reunited for a one-night celebration: Victoria Beckham’s 40th birthday.

According to E! News, Spice Girls Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) joined Beckham at London’s Art Club on Sunday.

Scary Spice Melanie Brown was absent from the bash.

Bunton and Chisholm snapped an Instagram selfie without the birthday girl with the caption, “Girls night out.” Victoria tweeted a picture the next day that read, “So much fun with my family last night!”

Along with her fellow Spice Girls and husband David Beckham, other guests at the fashion designer’s birthday bash included Gordon Ramsay, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and director Guy Ritchie.