‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: Queens-set film has minor inaccuracy only New Yorkers will spot

Let’s talk about the real elephant in the room — the portrayal of NYC.

Marvel fans with a New York City-trained eye will spot plenty of recognizable scenes in the new “Spider-Man: Homecoming” film, including a not-so-accurate transit sighting.

Centered around Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, the teenage web-slinger from Queens, much of the movie is set in the borough, with several shots of elevated subway cars and classic skyline views. In the trailer alone, we spotted the N and W trains in Astoria, the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and what might be a deli in Sunnyside.

But the problem isn’t in Queens, but rather on the Staten Island Ferry (The Spirit of America), where a major plot point (Spoiler: explosion!) based on there being cars aboard the vessel unfolds.

Sorry, Spidey: Any real New Yorker knows cars haven’t been allowed aboard the ferries for more than 15 years. Apparently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t get the memo.

A kid swinging around with super strength? Sure. Inaccurate representation of NYC transit? Hmm…

But don’t get us wrong. “Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei and Zendaya, mostly gets the city — and the comic — right. It hits theaters on July 7.