If you are an aspiring filmmaker, Spike Lee is here to tell you how to do the right thing.

The acclaimed director, writer and actor is offering his expertise to MasterClass, a series of celebrity-focused online tutorials. Lee’s class, which is set to launch in the summer of 2018, costs $90 for a single class. Subscribers can also sign up for an all-access pass to MasterClass programs for $180 a year.

More than 16 digital lessons from Lee will focus on “writing, self-producing, working with actors, and making movies that break down barriers,” as well as covering topics like budgeting and casting.

Although MasterClass marks his first move into online teaching, Lee has been an educator as much as an artist for almost 30 years now. He currently serves as the artistic director for New York University’s Graduate Film Program, for which Lee has been a faculty member since 1993.

“There are no absolute truths in filmmaking and no one way to be a filmmaker,” Lee said in a statement. “I’ve learned in 30 years things that I can give back. I’m teaching this MasterClass because very few people get to sit in my classes at NYU, so this is an opportunity for me to share what I’ve learned with as many students as possible, no matter where they are in their film career.”

Lee has been a bold, brash pioneer in both the low-budget indie realm and Hollywood studio system since he first emerged onto the scene with 1986’s provocative “She’s Gotta Have It.” Since then, the filmmaker has helmed more than 30 features and short films, garnering two Academy Award nominations along the way.

Preregistration for Lee’s MasterClass is currently open at masterclass.com.