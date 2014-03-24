Stacy Keibler, new husband expecting a baby

The couple got married in Mexico on March 8.

First a wedding and now a baby.

Stacy Keibler and new hubby Jared Pobre are expecting their first child, a rep for Keibler confirmed Monday.

The couple walked down the aisle on March 8 in Mexico.

Keibler, who split from ex George Clooney less than a year ago, shared the happy news via social media on Monday.

“Look what we’ve got cooking! A Bun’dle of love!” she posted on Twitter and Instagram along with a photo of a bun baking in an oven.

The 34-year-old former professional wrestler and her 39-year-old tech entrepreneur beau started dating in the fall.