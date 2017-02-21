‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spinoff cast photo released

The spinoff is expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

Looks like Han Solo is back aboard the Millennium Falcon.

Shooting for the still-untitled “Star Wars” spinoff is underway, and the franchise released a photo of the cast in the well-known starship’s cockpit on Tuesday to prove it.

Alden Ehrenreich, who is set to play Han Solo, is pictured in the captain’s seat as Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and, of course, Chewbacca, huddle around the Rebel Alliance leader.

“Han Solo — Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins,” the “Star Wars” Twitter account wrote alongside the photo.

According to a news release, the film will feature Han Solo and Chewy’s adventures prior to the plot of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” where the duo interacted with rebel Lando Calrissian.

